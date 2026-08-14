In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)