XE vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe C40 recharge Brand Jaguar Volvo Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 12.6 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.