XE vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Superb [2020-2023] Brand Jaguar Skoda Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 31.99 Lakhs Mileage 12.6 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.