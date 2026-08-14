In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Superb [2023-2024]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4