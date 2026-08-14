In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Countryman
|Brand
|Jaguar
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4