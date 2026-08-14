XE vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Cooper jcw Brand Jaguar MINI Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.6 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.