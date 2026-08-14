XE vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Cooper convertible Brand Jaguar MINI Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 12.6 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.