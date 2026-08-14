In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Jaguar
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4