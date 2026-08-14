In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4