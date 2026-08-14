In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz GLC [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 58.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs GLC [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Glc [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 58.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4