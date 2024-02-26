In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.66 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. XE vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xe Gla [2021-2024] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 46.64 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 12.66 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4