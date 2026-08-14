In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz GLA, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz GLA Price starts at Rs. 51.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. GLA: 1332 cc engine, 17.4 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs GLA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|Gla
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 51.8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|17.4 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4