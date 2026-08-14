In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar XE and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs. 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XE vs C-Class Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xe
|C-class
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.64 Lakhs
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4