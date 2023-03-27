Saved Articles

Jaguar XE vs Lexus NX

In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

XE
Jaguar XE
S
₹46.64 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
IngeniumA25B-FXS
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
785997 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.6617.8 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
53,01,09074,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
46,64,00064,90,000
RTO
4,72,6806,82,000
Insurance
1,63,9102,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,13,9411,60,220

