In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar XE and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar XE Price starts at Rs 46.64 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. XE: 1997 cc engine, 12.66 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less