I-Pace vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Jaguar Toyota Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 87 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge 948 Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Charging Time - -

In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.