In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Vellfire [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|948
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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