In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Taycan, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Taycan Comparison