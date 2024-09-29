In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Panamera Comparison