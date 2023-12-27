In 2023, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2023, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Panamera, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at 1.06 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S, Porsche Panamera Price starts at 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less