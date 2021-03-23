|Engine Type
|2 Electric Motors
|V8 Petrol engine
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle
|-
|Driving Range
|470
|795
|Battery
|90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Not Applicable
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Max Motor Performance
|394 bhp 696 Nm
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Range
|470 km
|-
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents on Pillars
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹1,10,81,065
|₹1,45,27,478
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,05,91,000
|₹1,26,84,000
|RTO
|₹54,000
|₹13,22,400
|Insurance
|₹4,35,565
|₹5,20,578
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,38,175
|₹3,12,252