In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche Cayenne, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Porsche Cayenne Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Cayenne: 2995 cc engine, 6.1 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Cayenne Comparison