I-Pace vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace 718 Brand Jaguar Porsche Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Porsche 718, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.