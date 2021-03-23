HT Auto
Jaguar I-Pace vs Porsche 718

I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsMA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
470729.54
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraOptional
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on Pillars-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,0001,25,63,000
RTO
54,00013,10,300
Insurance
4,35,5655,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1753,09,291
