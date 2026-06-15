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HomeCompare CarsI-Pace vs S-Class [2021-2026]

Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace S-class [2021-2026]
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.06 Cr₹ 1.79 Cr
Range470 km/charge-
Battery Capacity90 kwh-
Charging Time--

Filters
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Class [2021-2026]
Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026]
S 350d
₹1.79 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jaguar I-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Door View Of Driver Seat
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors2.9L OM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
470-
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R19R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringMulti-Link Independent with Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringFour-Link with Air Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R19R19
Ground Clearance
142-
Length
46825289 mm
Wheelbase
29903216 mm
Kerb Weight
2208-
Height
15661503 mm
Width
21391954 mm
Bootspace
505-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedPanoramic
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Electric
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesBoth Sides
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
OptionalLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
EbonySienna Black / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim, Beige / Black with High-gloss Black Poplar Wood Trim
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0652,09,25,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,0001,79,10,000
RTO
54,00022,92,750
Insurance
4,35,5657,22,105
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1754,49,767
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift arrives with a new illuminated grille, redesigned lamps and a Superscreen-based interior.
2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift launched in India at 2.20 crore; Gets 115 km pure EV range
15 Jun 2026
Jaguar Land Rover aims to use key minerals from used Jaguar I-Pace batteries to develop new EV battery packs.
Old Jaguar I-Pace models to power new JLR electric cars. Here's how
29 Sept 2024
Jaguar has recalled its I-Pace electric SUV in global markets for potential fire risk in its batteries. The carmaker uses EV batteries made in Poland by LG Energy Solution, whose products are under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric SUVs due to battery fire risk
30 Aug 2024
The Jaguar I-Pace was one of the most stylish EVs to grace Indian shores. It's now being discontinued as the brand steps into a new era of mobility from 2025
Jaguar I-Pace electric luxury SUV delisted from India website
4 Jul 2024
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Want to buy 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift? Booking and delivery details explained
17 Jun 2026
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New Mercedes S-Class Vs Old model: 5 big changes on the updated luxury limousine
16 Jun 2026
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