I-Pace vs S-Class [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace S-class [2021-2026] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 1.79 Cr Range 470 km/charge - Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Charging Time - -

In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz S-Class [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (last recorded price) for S 350d. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.