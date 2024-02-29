Saved Articles

Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

I-Pace vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Gls [2020-2024]
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 1.06 Cr₹ 1.05 Cr
Range470.0-
Mileage-10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity90 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
₹1.06 Crore*
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsOM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
4701125
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,0001,08,90,000
RTO
54,00014,15,250
Insurance
4,35,5654,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1752,74,200
Expert Rating
-

