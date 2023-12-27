Saved Articles

Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]

In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLE [2020-2023]
Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023]
450 4MATIC LWB
₹93.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsM256 Turbocharged I6 with Integrated Starter-Alternator
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
4701033.23
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTurbocharged
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2999 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,10,50,309
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,00096,30,000
RTO
54,00010,17,000
Insurance
4,35,5654,02,809
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1752,37,514

