I-Pace vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Gle [2020-2023] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 91.2 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 14 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.