In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs EQE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Eqe
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 1.41 Cr
|Range
|470 km/charge
|550 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|90.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 30 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)