I-Pace vs AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Amg gle coupe [2020-2024] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 1.53 Cr Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Cr (last recorded price) for 53 4Matic Plus. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. AMG GLE Coupe [2020-2024]: 2999 cc engine, 8.2 to 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.