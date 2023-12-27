Saved Articles

Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
470-
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,12,43,864
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,00098,00,000
RTO
54,00010,34,000
Insurance
4,35,5654,09,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1752,41,674

