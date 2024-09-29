In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|12 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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