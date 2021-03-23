HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsI-Pace vs AMG A 45 S

Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Filters
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
4Matic Plus
₹92.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2 Electric Motors2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
470615 Km
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not Applicable-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph270 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,05,61,425
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,00092,50,000
RTO
54,0009,25,000
Insurance
4,35,5653,85,925
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1752,27,006
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

92.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3 M40i

BMW X3 M40i

86.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

14 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details