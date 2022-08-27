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Jaguar I-Pace vs Maserati Levante

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Levante Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Levante
BrandJaguarMaserati
Price₹ 1.06 Cr₹ 1.5 Cr
Range470 km/charge-
Mileage-12.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity90 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2987 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace
S
₹1.06 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Levante
Maserati Levante
Diesel
₹1.50 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar I-Pace Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Infotainment System Main Menu
Taillight
Door View Of Driver Seat
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2 Electric MotorsTurbodiesel V6 60°
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
4701013
Battery
90 kWh, Lithium Ion, 389 Volt, 606 kg Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Not ApplicableTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
394 bhp 696 Nm-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2987 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Range
470 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
65.85
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R1945 / 265 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Integral Link with Coil SpringMulti-Link
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R1940 / 295 R20
Ground Clearance
142-
Length
46825005
Wheelbase
29903004
Kerb Weight
22082205
Height
15661693
Width
21391981
Bootspace
505580
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
55
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents on PillarsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 WayNo
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
FixedElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
OptionalLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalOptional
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
No-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
OptionalYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
EbonyCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
PartialNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,10,81,0651,87,24,796
Ex-Showroom Price
1,05,91,0001,50,96,610
RTO
54,00030,16,302
Insurance
4,35,5656,11,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,1754,02,468

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Maserati delivers the first unit of Levante GT Hybrid luxury SUV to its customer
27 Aug 2022
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Old Jaguar I-Pace models to power new JLR electric cars. Here's how
29 Sept 2024
Jaguar has recalled its I-Pace electric SUV in global markets for potential fire risk in its batteries. The carmaker uses EV batteries made in Poland by LG Energy Solution, whose products are under investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric SUVs due to battery fire risk
30 Aug 2024
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4 Jul 2024
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