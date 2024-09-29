I-Pace vs RX [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Rx [2017-2023] Brand Jaguar Lexus Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 1.04 Cr Range 470 km/charge 1076 Battery Capacity 90 kwh 1.9 kwh Charging Time - -

In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Lexus RX [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.