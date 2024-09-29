I-Pace vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace Range rover velar [2017-2023] Brand Jaguar Land Rover Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 79.87 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.