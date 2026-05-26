In 2026, when choosing between the Jaguar I-Pace and Land Rover Defender, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S, Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
I-Pace vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|I-pace
|Defender
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.06 Cr
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|470 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|90 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
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