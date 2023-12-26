In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs 97.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Coupe and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less