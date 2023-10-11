F-Type vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Jaguar Toyota Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.