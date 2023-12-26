In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Porsche Panamera, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs 97.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Coupe and Porsche Panamera Price starts at Rs 1.44 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Standard. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage. Panamera: 2894 cc engine, 9.7 to 10.75 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less