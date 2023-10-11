F-Type vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type V-class Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.