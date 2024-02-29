Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsF-Type vs GLS [2020-2024]

Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

F-Type vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Gls [2020-2024]
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
...Read More

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
TurbochargedOM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7411125
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3512.5
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,0001,08,90,000
RTO
9,91,03414,15,250
Insurance
3,25,6164,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,74,200
Expert Rating
-

F-Type Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
F-Type vs Vellfire

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Foxconn Model B will rival the likes of global models like the Kia Niro, Jeep Avenger and Volkswagen ID.3.
    iPhone maker Foxconn's entry into EV industry showcased at Geneva Motor Show.
    29 Feb 2024
    File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV.
    Mercedes recalls over 1 lakh SUV models in US over multiple suspected issues
    28 Feb 2024
    NHAI is likely to extend the deadline of its One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative which aims to use single FASTag account for each vehicle. The agency may allow the extension to help PayTm FASTag users to make changes before RBI's deadline to shut down the wallet service of the digital payment platform from March 15.
    NHAI may extend deadline for One Vehicle, One FASTag initiative till March
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season
    7 Car Hacks for Rainy Season | All Things Auto
    21 Jul 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     