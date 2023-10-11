In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4