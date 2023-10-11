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Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz GLE

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs GLE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Gle
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 99 Lakhs
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl9 to 9.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
300d AMG Line
₹99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Ac Controls
Side Mirror Body
Taillight
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
TurbochargedOM656 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm550 Nm @ 1800-2200rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm265 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.33-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barndependent, Multi-link, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barIndependent, Double Wishbone, Air Suspension with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19R20
Ground Clearance
100-
Length
44704924 mm
Wheelbase
26222995 mm
Kerb Weight
1595-
Height
13111795 mm
Width
19232157 mm
Bootspace
509-
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,16,05,221
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00099,00,000
RTO
9,91,03412,91,500
Insurance
3,25,6164,13,221
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,49,441

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