In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price starts at Rs. 68 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300 4MATIC. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. GLC Coupe: 1950 cc engine, 12.7 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs GLC Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Glc coupe
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 68 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|12.7 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4