Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsF-Type vs GLC

Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹73.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3514.72 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm255 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,61784,29,387
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00073,50,000
RTO
9,91,0347,64,000
Insurance
3,25,6163,14,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8861,81,180

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023]null | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic87 - 89.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire [2020-2023] vs F-Type
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfirenull | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jaguar F-Type1997.0 to 5000.0 | Petrol | Automatic97.97 - 2.61 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Vellfire vs F-Type

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    While models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain leaders in their respective segments, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from Toyota has managed to carve out a special space for itself in the hotly-contested mid-size SUV segment.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor confident of closing 2023 with record sales powered by its SUVs
    27 Dec 2023
    Automakers in India are expecting an upbeat sales performance for electric vehicles in 2024.
    Automakers brace for moderate sales after a record 2023; gear up for more EV launches in 2024
    25 Dec 2023
    (L-R) Jong Hoon Lee, ED – Production, T Saravanan, VP – Finance, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; Gopala Krishnan CS, CMO, HMIL & Trustee – HMIF; and Thiru M K Stalin, Chief Minister - Tamil Nadu
    Cyclone Michaung: Hyundai donates additional 2 crore to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
    Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
    5 Aug 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
    Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
    8 Aug 2023
    View all
     