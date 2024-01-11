Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz EQE

In 2024 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE
500 4MATIC
₹1.39 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741550 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm858Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm402.3bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,45,85,273
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,0001,39,00,000
RTO
9,91,0345,45,773
Insurance
3,25,6161,39,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8863,13,494

