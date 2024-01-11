In 2024 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz EQE, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs 97.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQE Price starts at Rs 1.39 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500 4MATIC.
F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 12.35 kmpl mileage.
EQE gets a battery pack of up to 90.56 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
