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Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz EQB

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs EQB Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Eqb
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 72.2 Lakhs
Range-423 km/charge
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-70.5 kWh
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EQB
Mercedes-Benz EQB
250 Plus
₹72.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbocharged-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741423 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.335.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar-
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll bar-
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19-
Ground Clearance
100-
Length
44704684 mm
Wheelbase
26222829 mm
Kerb Weight
15952105 kg
Height
13111654 mm
Width
19231834 mm
Bootspace
509-
No of Seating Rows
13 Rows
Seating Capacity
27 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront, Second & Third
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoUnlimited
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+8
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Head-rests
FrontFront, Second & Third
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,61775,55,071
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00072,20,000
RTO
9,91,03429,000
Insurance
3,25,6163,05,571
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8861,62,387

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