In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Eqb
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)