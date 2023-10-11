F-Type vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type C-class cabriolet Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 68.7 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1991 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.