F-Type vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024] Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 83.1 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 9.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2996 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.