In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6