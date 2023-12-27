Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
4MATIC
₹98.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm402 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,12,43,864
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00098,00,000
RTO
9,91,03410,34,000
Insurance
3,25,6164,09,364
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,41,674

