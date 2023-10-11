In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs AMG C 43 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Amg c 43
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 99.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|10 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4