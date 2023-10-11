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Jaguar F-Type vs Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Amg a 45 s
BrandJaguarMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 87 Lakhs
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl12 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
AMG A 45 S
Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S
Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus
₹87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbocharged2.0L M139 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm421 bhp @ 6750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.335.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
100-
Length
44704453 mm
Wheelbase
26222729 mm
Kerb Weight
15951680 kg
Height
13111414 mm
Width
19231850 mm
Bootspace
509-
No of Seating Rows
12
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6351 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
NoYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Front-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
Front-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour (64)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired) & Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 Din-
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
LCD Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Head-rests
Front-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,00,28,521
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00087,00,000
RTO
9,91,0349,50,757
Insurance
3,25,6163,77,264
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,15,552

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