In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Ghibli Comparison