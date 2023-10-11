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Jaguar F-Type vs Lexus RX

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs RX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Rx
BrandJaguarLexus
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 99.99 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl18.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity-259.2 Volt
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RX
Lexus RX
350h Luxury
₹99.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Gear Shifter
Wireless Charging Pad
Front Right Side
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
Turbocharged2.5L A25A-FXS
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
741-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm242 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.35-
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.335.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19235 / 50 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barCoil Springs, Gas-filled shock absorbers, Stabilizer bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barMacPherson Strut / Multi-link Type
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19235 / 50 R21
Ground Clearance
100-
Length
44704890 mm
Wheelbase
26222850 mm
Kerb Weight
15951965 kg
Height
13111695 mm
Width
19231920 mm
Bootspace
509-
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6365 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+21
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
YesYes
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,14,70,438
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00099,99,000
RTO
9,91,03410,53,900
Insurance
3,25,6164,17,038
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,46,544

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