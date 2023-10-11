F-Type vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Range rover velar [2017-2023] Brand Jaguar Land Rover Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 79.87 Lakhs Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.