hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsF-Type vs Range Rover Velar

Jaguar F-Type vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type Range rover velar
BrandJaguarLand Rover
Price₹ 97.97 Lakhs₹ 87.9 Lakhs
Mileage9.1 to 12.3 kmpl13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol
₹87.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Jaguar F-Type Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Side Mirror Body
Gear Shifter
Headlight
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
Turbocharged2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7411079 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3513.1 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm247 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.335.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
245 / 40 R19255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barIntegral Link suspension with air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Double wishbone, Coil Spring, Gas damper, Anti roll barDouble wishbone suspension, air or coil springs, continuously-variable dampers, passive anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
275 / 35 R19255 / 55 R20
Ground Clearance
100196 mm
Length
44704797 mm
Wheelbase
26222874 mm
Kerb Weight
1595-
Height
13111683 mm
Width
19232041 mm
Bootspace
509513 litres
No of Seating Rows
12 Rows
Seating Capacity
25 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6382 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
NoYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyRear Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
1 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
LCD DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out, seat base bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,00,25,262
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00087,90,000
RTO
9,91,0349,53,500
Insurance
3,25,6162,81,262
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,15,481

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition comes available in both coupe and convertible guises and is based on the F-Type R P575.
Jaguar F-Type ZP Edition is the brand’s final internal combustion sports car
11 Oct 2023
Jaguar F-Type sold 87,731 units globally during its 10-year production run.
This is the last Jaguar F-Type ever, pays tribute to E-Type
16 Jun 2024
Jaguar F-Pace is available in the single R-Dynamic variant with petrol and diesel engine options
Jaguar F-Pace SUV and F-Type get more expensive in India. Check out new prices
19 Aug 2023
The Land Rover Range Rover Velar facelift arrives in India priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar facelift launched at 94.30 lakh, deliveries to begin soon
13 Sept 2023
The Range Rover Velar Autobiography commands a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh premium over the Dynamic SE trim and packs even more premium materials and equipment
Range Rover Velar Autobiography launched in India, prices start at 84.90 lakh
17 Jul 2025
The Range Rover Velar facelift is now more accessible by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.40 lakh and retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Range Rover Velar luxury SUV gets a massive 6.40 lakh price cut in India
22 Feb 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

<p>Jaguar XE 2020 seeks to once again take the entry-level luxury sedan segment by storm and now offers even better looks and an upgraded cabin to make a case for itsel</p>
Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
22 Feb 2020
Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
12 Dec 2022
The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
Range Rover 2022: First drive review
27 Nov 2022
<p>The Freelander 2 gets a mid-cycle update, we take it for a quick spin.</p>
2013 Land Rover Freelander video review
29 Dec 2012
<p>Jaguar's stunning F-Type Coupe is unleashed on some excellent driving roads &amp; the Motorland Aragon Racetrack in Spain. In the video we review both the V6S &amp; V8R models.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe video review
14 Apr 2014
<p>Our video review of the stunning Jaguar F-Type Coupe in India.</p>
Jaguar F-type coupe India Drive Review
21 Aug 2014
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers