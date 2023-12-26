Saved Articles

Jaguar F-Type vs Land Rover Range Rover Velar

In 2023 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Type and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
2.0 Coupe
₹97.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
HSE Dynamic 2.0 Diesel
₹93.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Turbocharged4 cylinder inline Turbodiesel engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
7411246 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1500 rpm430 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.3515.2 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
296 bhp @ 5500 rpm201 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,13,39,6171,09,07,083
Ex-Showroom Price
97,97,00093,00,000
RTO
9,91,03412,16,500
Insurance
3,25,6163,90,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,38,8862,34,435

