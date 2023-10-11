In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Type vs Defender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|F-type
|Defender
|Brand
|Jaguar
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 97.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|9.1 to 12.3 kmpl
|8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-