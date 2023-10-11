F-Type vs I-Pace Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS F-type I-pace Brand Jaguar Jaguar Price ₹ 97.97 Lakhs ₹ 1.06 Cr Range - 470 km/charge Mileage 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 90 kwh Engine Capacity 1997 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar F-Type and Jaguar I-Pace, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Type Price starts at Rs. 97.97 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 Coupe and Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S. F-Type: 1997 cc engine, 9.1 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.