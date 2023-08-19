In 2026 when choosing between the Jaguar F-Pace and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
F-Pace vs XC60 Comparison